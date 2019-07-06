Standout Alabama defender gives update on recruitment

Following a standout sophomore season in 2018, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay edge-rusher Jeremiah Williams has seen a steady flow of college offers come his way this year.

Clemson is showing interest in the four-star class of 2021 prospect, and he visited Death Valley for the spring game in April. His area recruiter for the Tigers, Todd Bates, returned the favor by paying a visit to Williams during the spring evaluation period.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the 6-foot-4, 220-pound defender to get an update on his recruitment, visit plans and more.

So far this summer, Williams has visited Georgia Tech and Auburn, and he is looking to get to several schools in particular during the upcoming season.

“Georgia, Tennessee, West Virginia, LSU,” he listed. “That’s it as of right now.”

Williams named Clemson as another school he is thinking about visiting again and said he wants to experience more of the “family bond” next time he’s on campus. Looking back on his spring game visit to Tigertown, it’s “the atmosphere” that stood out to him most.

Since the beginning of this calendar year, Williams has accrued offers from LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Duke, West Virginia and others. Last year, he received his first major offers from Louisville, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State.

Williams feels LSU is showing the most love at this point in his recruiting process, and he said an offer from Clemson “would be huge” simply because “it’s Clemson.”

He doesn’t know when he will make his decision but knows what will be important to him when he does.

“The coaching staff plans on stay together, family bond, growth in the program and swagger,” he stated.

Williams is ranked as the No. 13 weak-side defensive end in the 2021 class by 247Sports, while Rivals rates him as the No. 12 outside linebacker nationally in the next cycle.

College coaches have certainly taken notice of Williams’ talent and potential following his sophomore season in which he totaled 72 tackles, including 15 for loss and 11 sacks, along with three forced fumbles.

What will the school that gets his commitment be getting in him as a player on the field?

“A constant threat to any other team’s QB, whether it’s rushing or dropping in coverage,” he said. “I got a nose for the football.”