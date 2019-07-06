Top-50 national prospect talks new Clemson offer

As he has grown in height by about half a foot over the past year and a half, 6-foot-8 forward Benny Williams has seen his list of college offers grow substantially as well.

Since the beginning of this year, the four-star class of 2021 prospect from Potomac (Md.) St. Andrew’s School has picked up offers from Florida, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Seton Hall, and most recently, Clemson.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Williams said of the recruiting process. “I’ve been getting a lot of calls and texts.”

Williams, ranked as a top-50 national prospect by 247Sports, received the offer from Clemson earlier this week via newly hired assistant coach Anthony Goins.

“It was very exciting,” Williams said. “I like what I’ve heard about Clemson from Coach Goins.”

Which is?

“I’ve heard that they can prepare me for the next level which is the NBA,” he said.

Williams said he plans to visit Clemson now that he has the offer but isn’t sure yet when he will be able to make the trip.

Looking ahead, Williams projects as a stretch forward. He has the athleticism and skill to do multiple things well on either end of the court.

“I would like to describe my game as versatile, whether that’s getting a bucket or getting my teammates involved,” he said, “and I like to play both ends of the floor.”

Williams is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 15 small forward and No. 48 overall prospect in the class of 2021. His father, also named Benny Williams, is a former Campbell forward who graduated from Maryland.