4-star Florida WR covets Clemson offer

Clemson is showing interest in Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Academy 2021 four-star wide receiver James BlackStrain, and the Tigers paid him a visit during the spring evaluation period.

The interest between Clemson and BlackStrain is mutual, and the latter told The Clemson Insider that he is looking to visit Death Valley during the upcoming season.

“I want to get a feel for the environment,” he said. “I feel like it’s more of a family type atmosphere at Clemson.”

BlackStrain (6-2, 180) lists offers from close to 30 major programs, including the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Clemson is one other offer that he really desires and said it would have a significant impact on his recruitment.

“If they pull (the trigger) and offer it would mean a lot to me and I would covet it,” he said. “They would probably be in the race at the top with an offer.”

What about Clemson’s program appeals the most to BlackStrain?

“What stands out about Clemson is that they win,” he said. “I love winning and they have everything you need to win games. I love to compete and I want to play with the best of the best.”

BlackStrain named Tennessee, FSU, Florida, LSU and Nebraska as some of his favorites right now among the schools that have offered. But he is keeping his recruitment completely open and doesn’t plan to formally cut things down until next year.

“I might narrow things down next spring,” he said. “But I’m still open for recruitment and any schools could be a favorite at any point.”

BlackStrain has been to Georgia this summer and plans to visit FSU and Florida by the end of the summer.

As a sophomore last season, BlackStrain caught 39 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns. In his high school career, he has recorded 66 receptions for 1,270 yards and 13 scores.