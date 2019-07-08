Another Tiger puts his name into the transfer portal

Clemson pitcher Andrew Coker has entered his name into the transfer portal, The Clemson Insider learned on Monday.

Coker is the second Tigers’ pitcher to put his name in the transfer portal. Right-hand pitcher Travis Marr did the same on June 20.

A righty, Coker had an 0-0 record and a 3.00 ERA in three relief appearances this past season for Clemson. In the three innings he pitched, he allowed four hits (.333 opponents’ batting average), no homers and one walk. He pitched a hitless and scoreless ninth inning against College of Charleston on March 19, which was his first career appearance.

Coker redshirted in 2017 and he did not appear in a game in 2018. He was on the ACC Academic honor roll in 2018.

A native of Hartsville, S.C., Coker was a top 20 player in the state of South Carolina coming out of high school and was a finalist for the state’s Mr. Baseball Award. He led his team to a 29-2 record on the mound during his high school career, including two Lower State Championships and four region titles.

Coker is the son of former Citadel golfer David Coker.

