Catching up with Clemson commit Swint

The majority of Clemson’s commitments in the class of 2020 will make their way to campus for the All In Cookout at the end of this month, including Carrollton (Ga.) four-star linebacker Kevin Swint.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Swint about the cookout and more.

“I will be in attendance,” he said. “I’m pretty excited because it’s a pretty laid back day. It’s not really about football, it’s just a time and place to enjoy the people around you.”

The Tigers will also welcome a select few priority targets to campus for the cookout. One of those expected to attend is Upland (Calif.) five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, who is getting the full-court press from Clemson’s pledges.

What is Swint’s pitch to Flowe as for why he should join the historic 2020 class?

“Coach V (Brent Venables) is a great coach that develops great players and linebackers especially, so why not be a part of a group like us,” Swint said. “Iron sharpens iron at the end of the day.”

Swint, who committed to Clemson back in January, said he personally has built “a good bond” with Venables. Swint has also gotten very close with his fellow Tiger commits.

“It’s really strong,” he said of the bond between the 2020 class. “I wouldn’t change on them for anything because I know they have the same mindset as me.”

Swint can’t wait to play for the Tigers starting in 2020. In the meantime, he is confident another national championship is in store for Clemson this season.

“I expect a repeat!” he said.

Swint is ranked as high as the No. 104 overall prospect in the 2020 class per ESPN, while the 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 9 inside linebacker in the country.