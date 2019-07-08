Tigers advance to World University Games semifinals

Germany’s Christian Sengfelder and Karim Jallow both missed opportunities to tie the game for their home country at the buzzer, as Clemson survived and advanced in the World University Games.

Clemson (Team USA) beat Germany, 76-74, Monday in the Medal Round Quarterfinals in Naples, Italy.

The Tigers, who trailed by nine points at halftime, rallied in the second half to advance to the semifinals on Tuesday. Clemson will play Israel in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m. (EST).

The Israelis beat Lativa, 96-57, in their quarterfinal matchup.

Germany made a three-pointer with eight seconds to play to pull within one point, 75-74. Clemson’s Nick Honor then missed one of two free throws with seven seconds to play, allowing the Germans to set up for a game-winning or tying shot.

But Sengfelder missed a layup and Jallow missed the follow as the horn sounded, allowing the United States to hang on for the win.

John Newman had a chance to ice the game with 14 seconds to play, but he made just 1 of 2 free throws, keeping Germany’s hopes alive. The Tigers led 75-71 at the time.

Clemson finished the game 9 of 19 from the foul line.

Tevin Mack, who was 4-for-6 from three-point range, led the Tigers with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Newman had 16 points and 6 rebounds. Aamir Simms added 11 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

Honor also scored 11 points, to go along with 3 assists and 2 steals from his guard position.

Clemson got back-to-back threes from Newman and Honor to grab a 65-61 lead late in the fourth period. The Tigers then matched their biggest lead of the game when Newman made a layup for a six-point lead, 69-63, with 2:00 to play.

After the Germans pulled within one point, Honor drained a triple with 1:08 to play to give the Tigers a 72-68 advantage. Then with 34 seconds to play Mack dropped in a layup to push the score back to six points, 74-68.

Clemson connected on 11 of 24 three-pointers in the game, including 3-for-5 by Honor. Newman was 2-for-2 from deep. It shoot 44 percent from the field overall.

The Tigers then held off Germany’s late charge to advance to the semifinals.

Clemson trailed Germany by nine points, 42-33, at the break, as Mack kept the Tigers’ close with 10 first-half points.

The Tigers opened the third period on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to two points and then eventually took the lead before the end of the period. They led 57-53 at the end of three periods after outscoring the Germans 24-11 in the 10-minute stretch.

The Tigers trailed Germany by six points at the end of one period, but used a 7-0 run at the start of the second to briefly grab a one-point lead at 23-22. The Germans then followed with a 7-0 run to gain control of the game at the time.

Clemson is now 4-0 overall in the World University Games after posting a 3-0 record in the preliminary round of the tournament. The Tigers have won three of their four games by four points or less.