What They Are Saying: Miami falling in love with Wilkins

It isn’t taking long for Miami fans to fall in love with former Tiger Christian Wilkins. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Christian Wilkins.

A Clemson man needs no introduction. Love me some @cwilkins42 https://t.co/aquFbRz8uo — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) July 8, 2019

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christan Wilkins was at CB Smith Park to give away backpacks and other gear to kids to prepare them for the next school year. https://t.co/NXqe5kJCwg — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 9, 2019

Christian Wilkins hopes to fill the D-Wade role in Miami. That's a tall order, and I think I like this rookie already.https://t.co/tXi13Rym2d pic.twitter.com/gtnfQE7M3k — David Blake (@phinfever) July 8, 2019

The Splash Zone 7/8/19: Christian Wilkins’s Electric Personality https://t.co/XjbBFZ6Jci pic.twitter.com/6d4pT0RyGh — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) July 8, 2019

#Dolphins player Christian Wilkins took selfies and gave out free backpacks to a special group of kids at CB Smith Park today. Check out https://t.co/RvCZut5Lp0 for the full story! #DOLPHINSHUDDLEFOR100 #MakingaDifference @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/PzOdlFliqo — Amanda Plasencia (@AmandaNBC6) July 8, 2019

Meet the kindergarten cop: Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins https://t.co/g7RJU8I3WS pic.twitter.com/bBoBqkDLXH — SportsTV24 (@sportstvlive24) July 8, 2019