Looking Ahead: Cornerback

Clemson landed a commitment from Fred Davis in April, giving the Tigers their third commit from a five-star cornerback in the last four cycles, following A.J. Terrell (2017) and Andrew Booth (2019).

Unless something changes, as it stands now it appears likely that Clemson will take only one corner in the 2020 class. Looking ahead, the Tigers figure to take at most two corners in the class of 2021.

Clemson has a chance to continue its run of five-star corners in the next cycle, as it is very much in the chase for the top three corners in the 2021 class (per the 247Sports Composite): Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne’s Tony Grimes, Pinson (Ala.) Valley’s Ga’Quincy McKinstry and Miami (Fla.) Palmetto’s Corey Collier.

Grimes, the No. 2 corner, received Clemson’s first 2021 cornerback offer. He most recently visited Clemson in March after attending the NC State game last October, and told The Clemson Insider that he plans to return for another game at Death Valley this season.

According to Grimes, the Tigers are “in a good spot” in his recruitment, and they look poised to be in the thick of the race for the long run. He doesn’t plan to make his decision any time soon.

McKinstry, the top-ranked cornerback in the 2021 class, added an offer from Clemson in May after attending the Orange & White spring game in April. The Tigers joined Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and a slew of other schools on his offer sheet.

As for Collier, the No. 3 corner, he picked up an offer from Clemson after visiting campus on June 7. He told TCI recently that the Tigers had taken over as the leader in his recruitment ahead of offers such as FSU, Miami, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Several other corners in the 2021 class have reported offers from Clemson as well, including Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star Nyland Green, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star Clinton Burton Jr., Miami (Fla.) Palmetto four-star Jason Marshall and Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur’s Kevin Knowles.

Green and Knowles earned their offers after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. Burton made an unofficial visit to Clemson last month after receiving his offer in May. Marshall has yet to visit.

Among other cornerback prospects that we’re keeping an eye on in the next cycle are Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Jaylin Davies, Decatur (Ga.) Stephenson’s Kamar Wilcoxson, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett’s Daejon Reynolds, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth’s Andre Turrentine, Bluefield (W.Va.)’s Isaiah Johnson and Hopewell (Va.)’s TreVeyon Henderson.