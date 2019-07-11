Carman came to Clemson to work, not play

Jackson Carman is a guy who likes to stay active.

That might be surprising to hear about a man who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 345 pounds, but it is true. Clemson’s new left tackle likes to wakeboard, play his guitar, cook, bake and just about anything else you can think of. And that is just his free time.

As a member of Clemson’s national championship football team, he is up around 4 a.m., most mornings to workout, then go to class, tutor sessions, afternoon workouts and then maybe a little free time.

“I just like hanging with people. There is nothing routine I do. It is just kind of spontaneous,” Carman said.

Carman, a former 5-star prospect who chose to play for the Tigers over Ohio State and Southern Cal, came to Clemson so he would not be distracted.

“I feel like one of the benefits coming here, when I was making my decision, that there was so many things to do in L.A., I felt like I might get distracted from my future goal,” he said. “I feel like this is kind of a good place to kind of lock in. You know what I mean?

“There are enough things here to keep you occupied. If you try to do too many things, you lose sight of what you came here to do.”

Carman came to Clemson so he could become one of the best left tackles in college football, while also getting his education and preparing himself for the NFL.

Last year, as a true freshman, Carman saw action as the backup for All-American Mitch Hyatt, arguably the greatest offensive lineman in Clemson history. Carman played in 13 of the Tigers’ 15 games, including a season-high 34 snaps against Boston College, when Hyatt left the game with an injury.

The Fairfield, Ohio native held his own that night against BC defensive end Zach Allen, one of the ACC’s best pass rushers the last three years.

All of last year’s experiences, including going against ACC Defensive Player of the Year Clelin Ferrell in practice every day, have prepared Carman for this season and he is ready to step in and be the Tigers’ new left tackle.

“Last year, when we were going against Cle and Dex (Lawrence) and all of them, we did not see anyone like that all year. So, when we go out to the games, it was like we were going against the scout team basically,” Carman said.

Carman and the rest of the Tigers will begin fall camp at the end of the month.