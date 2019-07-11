Looking Ahead: Tight End

Clemson beat out Florida State in June to land a commitment from the Seminoles’ backyard in Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln three-star tight end Sage Ennis.

Ennis earned an offer from Clemson after performing very well at the Dabo Swinney Camp last month, and subsequently pledged to the Tigers a couple of weeks later.

Clemson is done at tight end in the 2020 class – that is, unless Marietta (Ga.) five-star tight end Arik Gilbert wants to jump on board.

Gilbert, the nation’s No. 1 player at his position, is expected to visit Clemson for the All In Cookout in late July. He would be an over-sign take for the Tigers if he wanted to commit, though he continues to be considered a strong UGA lean.

Looking ahead, Clemson has only offered one tight end in the class of 2021 thus far: Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star Jake Briningstool.

Briningstool, the nation’s No. 7 tight end in the next cycle per 247Sports, picked up the Clemson after competing at the Swinney Camp last month. He is scheduled to visit campus again in September for the home contest vs. Texas A&M.

Briningstool told The Clemson Insider recently that he felt Clemson to be one of the schools recruiting him the hardest in the early going along with Miami and Georgia. He intends to render his commitment decision prior to his senior season in 2020.

A couple of the other notable tight ends on Clemson’s radar in the 2021 class are Jacksonville (Fla.) Episcopal’s Nick Elksnis and Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County’s Hudson Wolfe.

Elksnis camped at Clemson last month, while Wolfe, the No. 4 tight end in the next cycle per the 247Sports Composite, made an unofficial visit to Clemson in March.