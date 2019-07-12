Looking Ahead: Linebacker

After signing five linebackers in the class of 2019, Clemson has picked up commitments from a pair of linebackers in the 2020 class: Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star Sergio Allen and Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Kevin Swint.

One of the big fishes left on Clemson’s board in the current cycle is Upland (Calif.) five-star Justin Flowe – the No. 1 linebacker and No. 3 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Flowe visited Clemson in March while in the vicinity with his 7-on-7 team, and he is expected to return to campus later this month for the All In Cookout.

Schools such as Alabama, Georgia and Southern Cal are in the hunt for Flowe as well. There is a long way to go in his recruitment, it seems, and things can change in a hurry, but we believe Clemson is the team to beat for Flowe as it stand now.

Flowe is getting the full-court recruiting press from Clemson’s commits, especially Bryan Bresee and Flowe’s fellow California native, D.J. Uiagalelei. The visit for the cookout will be critical, and Clemson has a great chance to take a stronger hold on the lead that weekend.

Looking ahead, Brent Venables and the Tigers have already extended offers to a number of linebackers in the 2021 class.

Graceville (Fla.) four-star athlete Xavian Sorey was offered by Clemson as a linebacker in June while on campus during the first week of the Dabo Swinney Camp. Charlotte (N.C.) Vance four-star Power Echols picked up an offer from Venables after working out during the second week of camp, as did Norfolk (Va.) Lake Taylor three-star Malik Newton and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star Jeremiah Trotter Jr., the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County four-star Smael Mondon visited Clemson in late June and left campus with an offer. Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star Aaron Willis, who holds a Clemson offer, visited campus in early June.

Other 2021 linebackers that have reported offers from Clemson include Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood four-star Branden Jennings, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star Terrence Lewis, Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Chaz Chambliss, Ironton (Ohio) four-star Reid Carrico and Upland (Calif.) four-star Jonathan Flowe, the younger brother of Justin.

Some of the other linebackers in the 2021 class we’re keeping an eye on are Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star Raesjon Davis, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star Junior Colson, Salem (Va.) three-star Isaiah Henderson, Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha four-star Greg Penn, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay four-star Jeremiah Williams, West Lafayette (Ind.) four-star Yanni Karlaftis and Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Chief Borders.