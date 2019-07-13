Clemson has nation’s best record vs. top 25 competition last 3 years

Over the summer, a lot has been made about Clemson not playing the same level of competition as Alabama and other teams in the SEC. Some SEC enthusiast have used this kind of reasoning as an excuse for the Tigers’ 28-point victory over the Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship Game last January.

However, as ESPN’s Chris Low reported Saturday on Twitter, Clemson has played almost as many top 25 teams as the Crimson Tide in the last three years and has a better overall record.

Low reported, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has the best record of any head coach in the last three seasons combined against teams that finished in the final Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers are 14-1 in those games. Alabama’s Nick Saban was second with a 14-3 record.

Swinney’s one loss, of course, came to Alabama in the 2017 Sugar Bowl, breaking a 10-game winning streak against top 25 teams. Of his three, Saban has lost twice to Clemson, both times in the national championship game.

Clemson and Swinney are 9-0 in the regular season the last three years against teams that finished the year in the top 25 and 5-1 against its opponents in the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

Six of Swinney’s wins came against top 10 competition.

In case you are wondering, Low breaks down exactly who the Tigers have played and defeated in those 15 games.