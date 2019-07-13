Mayes enjoyed 'wonderful experience' at The Opening Finals

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes enjoyed his time at The Opening Finals earlier this month where he was able to compete with some of the best players in the nation and bond with his future teammates.

“It was a wonderful experience! I got to bond with my fellow commits and other great players while competing against extremely talented players as well. Although, the activities outside of football were just as good or better. Hanging with NEGU kids was an amazing experience,” Mayes told The Clemson Insider.

The trip allowed Mayes to build a stronger bond with his future Clemson teammates that were in Frisco, Texas.

“Being able to connect deeper than just texting was very helpful. I feel like I am much more connected to my brothers,” he said.

Who were the best defensive lineman that Mayes went against at The Opening Finals?

“Bryan Bresee and Korey Foreman,” he said.

What did the future Tiger learn at The Opening Finals?

“To work on my feet, a more violent punch, being in a functional stance and how to improve studying film,” Mayes said.

How good does Mayes think the 2020 offensive line class can be?

“We have some athletic and versatile OL commits that can impact the team,” he said.