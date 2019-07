The media caught up with Clemson forward Aamir Simms after the Gold Medal Tigers arrived back at Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday night in Clemson.

Simms talked about the experience of representing the United States at the World University Game in Italy and how great it was to carry around the American Flag following the Tigers’ gold-medal clinching victory over Ukraine.

Watch Simms talk about an experience he will never forget on TCITV: