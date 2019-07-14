Looking Ahead: Defensive Tackle

Clemson has secured commitments from a trio of standout interior defensive linemen in the class of 2020: Damascus (Md.) five-star Bryan Bresee, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s four-star Tre Williams and Hartsville (S.C.) four-star Demonte Capehart.

Unless circumstances change unexpectedly, the Tigers are done at defensive tackle in the current cycle and can thus turn more of their attention to recruiting the position for the 2021 class.

Several rising junior D-tackles are drawing a lot of early interest from Clemson, including Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley five-star Payton Page, Norfolk (Va.) Granby four-star KaTron Evans and Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay four-star Tim Keenan.

Page, the No. 2 defensive tackle in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, received an offer from Clemson in early June. The Tigers joined Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and numerous others on his impressive offer sheet.

Clemson most recently got Page on campus in late April, and he also visited last December. He told The Clemson Insider recently that he will likely make his commitment before his senior season of high school next year. The Tigers are in a great spot with him early on.

Page compares his game to a couple of former Clemson stars who were selected in the first-round of this year’s NFL Draft – Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins. As a sophomore last season, Page posted 80 tackles, 26 for loss and 10 sacks.

Evans, meanwhile, cites an offer from Clemson to go with offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others.

The No. 8 D-tackle in the country for 2021 according to the 247 Composite, Evans has visited Clemson a few times, most recently in March when he was able to tour the campus and spend substantial time with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

As for Keenan, he has compiled an offer list that includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and others. He attended the Orange & White spring game in April after attending the Tigers’ game vs. Furman last season.

A host of other defensive tackles in the class of 2021 are on Clemson’s radar. Some of those that we’re tracking are Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry’s Isaac Washington, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic’s JT Tuimoloau, Houma (La.) Terrebonne’s Maason Smith, Mobile (Ala.) Blount’s Lee Hunter, Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson’s Tyleik Williams and Miami (Fla.) Southwest Miami’s Savion Collins, a Miami commit.