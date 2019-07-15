4-star OL Paul Tchio: 'A life changing experience'

Clemson 4-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio traveled to Texas a couple of weeks ago to compete against some of the best players in the nation. The future Tiger will never forget his time at The Opening Finals.

“It was a life changing experience. It was something I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life. I wish i could go again,” Tchio told The Clemson Insider.

What was the highlight of the time in Frisco, Texas?

“Probably competing and then watching the 1-on-1s. It was exciting getting after it,” replied Tchio.

Paul already had built a strong relationship with some of his future teammates, especially the offensive linemen. But The Opening Finals allowed the future Tigers to build a stronger bond.

“We’ve all been close for a minute, but i think spending that time with each other was awesome. We all feel great about each other,” said Tchio.

What did Paul learn from the coaches at the event?

“Coach Duke helped me tweaked my stance and I could feel an instant impact in it. Coach Duke was teaching us counter moves against the defensive linemen all the time,” said Tchio.

The All-American spent some time recruiting a few others to join Clemson’s historic 2020 class.

“I was recruiting EJ Williams and Arik Gilbert pretty heavy. We got everything we want in this class but some receivers,” said Tchio.

Later this month Paul will be back in Clemson for the All In cookout.

“It is an opportunity where we can all just hang and have fun. It is always gonna make our bond stronger,” said Tchio.