5 Tigers named to prestigious awards lists

The Maxwell Football Club announced Monday that Clemson running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Justyn Ross have been named to the Maxwell Award watch list, while linebacker Isaiah Simmons and defensive end Xavier Thomas have been named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award.

