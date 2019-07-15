Clemson’s depth chart reveals lack of depth at some positions

Tigers looking for answers at middle linebacker and tight end heading into fall camp
Clemson will begin fall practice at the end of this month as it gets set for the 2019 Football season.
In anticipation for fall camp, the Tigers released their 2019 post-spring depth chart on Monday in its annual media guide, which is now up on ClemsonTigers.com, the school’s official website.
Most of the attention on the depth chart will go on defense where the Tigers had to move around some people at linebacker after Shaq Smith transferred to Maryland following his graduation in May. Smith was expected to start at weakside linebacker for Clemson.
The Tigers will enter camp it appears with James Skalski and Baylon Spector playing the weakside position, while Isaiah Simmons and Mike Jones are list one and two at strongside linebacker.
The most interesting part of the depth chart is at middle linebacker where right now only Chad Smith is listed with no backup at this time.
Derion Kendrick will head into fall camp as the starter at field corner with Mario Goodrich backing him up. Kyler McMichael is listed as the backup to A.J. Terrell at boundary corner.
On the defensive line, Xavier Thomas is starting at strongside defensive end with Logan Rudolph listed as his backup. Justin Foster is the starter on the weakside with K.J. Henry listed second. As expected Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams are No. 1 at defensive tackle with Xavier Kelly and Tyler Davis backing them up.
On offense, the main interest comes at tight end, where J.C. Chalk is listed as the starter, but there is no one else listed behind him due to Braden Galloway being suspended by the NCAA for the entire 2019 regular season.
Here is Clemson’s post-spring depth chart
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Trevor Lawrence
Chase Brice
Ben Batson
Running back
Travis Etienne
Lyn-J Dixon
Boundary receiver
Tee Higgins
Diondre Overton
Frank Ladson
Slot receiver
Cornell Powell
Brannon Spector
Field receiver
Justyn Ross
T.J. Chase
Joseph Ngata
Will Swinney
Tight end
J.C. Chalk
Left tackle
Jackson Carman
Blake Vinson
Left guard
John Simpson
Matt Bockhorst
Center
Sean Pollard
Cade Stewart
Right Guard
Gage Cervenka
Chandler Reeves
Right Tackle
Tremayne Anchrum
Jordan McFadden
DEFENSE
Defensive end
Justin Thomas
K.J. Henry
Defensive tackle
Nyles Pinckney
Xavier Kelly
Defensive tackle
Jordan Williams
Tyler Davis
Defensive end
Xavier Thomas
Logan Rudolph
SAM linebacker
Isaiah Simmons
Mike Jones
Middle linebacker
Chad Smith
WILL linebacker
James Skalski
Baylon Spector
Cornerback
Derion Kendrick
Mario Goodrich
Strong safety
K’Von Wallace
Denzel Johnson
Free safety
Tanner Muse
Nolan Turner
Cornerback
A.J. Terrell
Kyle McMichael
SPECIALIST
Kicker
B.T. Potter
Steven Sawicki
Punter
Will Spiers
Aidan Swanson
Punt return
Derion Kendrick
Kickoff return
Derion Kendrick
Cornell Powell & Lyn-J Dixon