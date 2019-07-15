Clemson’s depth chart reveals lack of depth at some positions

Clemson will begin fall practice at the end of this month as it gets set for the 2019 Football season.

In anticipation for fall camp, the Tigers released their 2019 post-spring depth chart on Monday in its annual media guide, which is now up on ClemsonTigers.com, the school’s official website.

Most of the attention on the depth chart will go on defense where the Tigers had to move around some people at linebacker after Shaq Smith transferred to Maryland following his graduation in May. Smith was expected to start at weakside linebacker for Clemson.

The Tigers will enter camp it appears with James Skalski and Baylon Spector playing the weakside position, while Isaiah Simmons and Mike Jones are list one and two at strongside linebacker.

The most interesting part of the depth chart is at middle linebacker where right now only Chad Smith is listed with no backup at this time.

Derion Kendrick will head into fall camp as the starter at field corner with Mario Goodrich backing him up. Kyler McMichael is listed as the backup to A.J. Terrell at boundary corner.

On the defensive line, Xavier Thomas is starting at strongside defensive end with Logan Rudolph listed as his backup. Justin Foster is the starter on the weakside with K.J. Henry listed second. As expected Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams are No. 1 at defensive tackle with Xavier Kelly and Tyler Davis backing them up.

On offense, the main interest comes at tight end, where J.C. Chalk is listed as the starter, but there is no one else listed behind him due to Braden Galloway being suspended by the NCAA for the entire 2019 regular season.

Here is Clemson’s post-spring depth chart

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence

Chase Brice

Ben Batson

Running back

Travis Etienne

Lyn-J Dixon

Boundary receiver

Tee Higgins

Diondre Overton

Frank Ladson

Slot receiver

Cornell Powell

Brannon Spector

Field receiver

Justyn Ross

T.J. Chase

Joseph Ngata

Will Swinney

Tight end

J.C. Chalk

Left tackle

Jackson Carman

Blake Vinson

Left guard

John Simpson

Matt Bockhorst

Center

Sean Pollard

Cade Stewart

Right Guard

Gage Cervenka

Chandler Reeves

Right Tackle

Tremayne Anchrum

Jordan McFadden

DEFENSE

Defensive end

Justin Thomas

K.J. Henry

Defensive tackle

Nyles Pinckney

Xavier Kelly

Defensive tackle

Jordan Williams

Tyler Davis

Defensive end

Xavier Thomas

Logan Rudolph

SAM linebacker

Isaiah Simmons

Mike Jones

Middle linebacker

Chad Smith

WILL linebacker

James Skalski

Baylon Spector

Cornerback

Derion Kendrick

Mario Goodrich

Strong safety

K’Von Wallace

Denzel Johnson

Free safety

Tanner Muse

Nolan Turner

Cornerback

A.J. Terrell

Kyle McMichael

SPECIALIST

Kicker

B.T. Potter

Steven Sawicki

Punter

Will Spiers

Aidan Swanson

Punt return

Derion Kendrick

Kickoff return

Derion Kendrick

Cornell Powell & Lyn-J Dixon