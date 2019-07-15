Looking Ahead: Receiver

The only position on the offensive side of the ball that Clemson doesn’t yet have a commitment from in the class of 2020 is wide receiver.

However, the Tigers intend to take two receivers in this class and are in a good spot with a few different prospects, including Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star Xzavier Henderson, Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star E.J. Williams and Clearwater (Fla.) Academy three-star Ajou Ajou – all of whom worked out with Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Henderson and Williams are both longstanding targets of the Tigers and had the chance to catch passes from Clemson five-star quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei during the second week of camp. Ajou is a newer target that received an offer from the Tigers during the first week of camp.

Williams remains set to announce his commitment decision on Aug. 24. He has already taken official visits to Tennessee, LSU and Auburn, and plans to make another unofficial visit to Clemson for the All In Cookout in late July.

Henderson, on the other hand, has said he wants to commit after his upcoming senior season. Clemson is a strong contender, with Florida, Alabama, Georgia and LSU also in the mix. His older brother, C.J., is a starting cornerback for the Gators.

As for Ajou, he moved from Canada to Florida at the beginning of this year and has subsequently seen his recruitment explode. He is also a standout basketball player and high-jump champion in addition to being a coveted receiver recruit. Nebraska appears to be Clemson’s biggest competition right now, and he took an official visit to Lincoln in late June.

Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star receiver KeAndre Lambert has long been on Clemson’s radar but told us recently that he hasn’t been hearing a lot from the Tigers.

Looking ahead to the 2021 class, Clemson has already extended offers to a few wideouts, including Seffner (Fla.) Armwood five-star Agiye Hall, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star Beaux Collins and Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star Dacari Collins.

Hall picked up his offer from Clemson on June 13 before visiting campus a week later. As for the two Collins, they both earned their offers after camping at Clemson last month. Beaux is teammates with Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco.

There are a number of other receivers in the 2021 class that we’re tracking as well, including but not limited to Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph Prep’s Marvin Harrison Jr.; Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie; Steilacoom (Wash.)’s Emeka Egbuka; Tallahassee (Fla.) Leon’s Semaj James; Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Dekel Crowdus; Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas; Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge’s Kamonte Grimes; and Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Academy’s James BlackStrain.