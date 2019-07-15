New York Life announced as Founding Partner for ACC Network  

ESPN today announced New York Life as a founding partner of the new ACC Network, the national network dedicated to Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) sports coverage, launching on August 22. New York Life remains the official life insurance company of the ACC.

New York Life also continues as the exclusive presenting sponsor of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament which airs across the ESPN and ACC networks as well.

Partners since 2014, New York Life and the ACC have also collaborated on local community outreach events with organizations including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Good Shepherd Services, Eagle Academy, and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

“We are proud to continue the long-standing partnership between New York Life and the ACC as a founding member of ACC Network,” explained David Williams, Corporate Vice President, Brand Advertising and Sponsorships at New York Life. “Beyond the obvious athletic excitement, we’ve succeeded in serving a variety of organizations and communities over the course of our relationship. We look forward to further collaboration as we continue this impactful work.”

Said ACC Commissioner John Swofford, “Over the years, the relationship with New York Life has been mutually beneficial and we are pleased to welcome them as a founding partner of ACC Network. We appreciate New York Life’s ongoing support and are proud of the impact we’ve been able to make collectively. We look forward to what the future will bring as continued partners.”

Added Rita Ferro, President, Disney Advertising Sales: “Given the company’s long history with the ACC, New York Life is the ideal fit to take such an important position with the network. We’re embarking on a new chapter, and we can’t wait to tell all the stories of the ACC in a much bigger way.”

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) is a new 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports set to launch August 22, 2019. Approximately 450 live contests including 40 regular-season football games, 150 men’s and women’s basketball games, and 200 other regular-season competitions and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports will be televised annually, plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, the ACCN and its digital platform, ACC Network Extra (ACCNE), will feature 1,350 ACC events in its first year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

*Carriage agreements are already in place with the following video providers: Altice, DIRECTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, PlayStation Vue, Suddenlink, TVision and Verizon Fios, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated cable subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.

—courtesy of ACC Communications