Clemson offer a ‘big deal’ for 2021 DE Denhoff

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School 2021 defensive end Cade Denhoff excitedly announced an offer from Clemson on Monday, tweeting that he had “been waiting for this day for a long time.”

The Clemson Insider caught up with Denhoff to get his thoughts on the new offer from the defending national champs.

“It was surreal,” he said. “Big deal for me for sure.”

Denhoff (6-5, 225), who performed well at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp this summer, was informed of the offer by Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“I called coach Lemanski Hall and then coach Venables jumped in the call and he told me the news,” Denhoff said. “They were really excited to let me know about the offer and really just told me how much they think of me as a prospect.”

Florida State offered Denhoff last week, following offers from Notre Dame and Alabama last month. Schools such as Miami, Michigan and Penn State have also offered the Sunshine State standout.

With its offer, Clemson has staked its spot as one of the top contenders in his recruitment.

“I mean it doesn’t change anything drastically,” Denhoff said of how the offer impacts things, “but now that Clemson enters the picture with an offer they are definitely one of my top schools.”

Denhoff made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the South Carolina game last November and hopes to return to Death Valley this fall.

“Not sure yet but hopefully for another game this season,” he said.

Denhoff added that he is also looking to visit schools such as Alabama and Florida during the upcoming college football season.