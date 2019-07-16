Pearman says Galloway handling suspension best he can

Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman says it has been interesting to watch Braden Galloway since word came down earlier in the summer he would be unable to play this season due to his NCAA suspension for the Ostarine incident prior to the Cotton Bowl.

With the graduation of Milan Richard and Cannon Smith, plus the likely departure of Garrett Williams, Galloway would have been Clemson’s starter at tight end this season. Now, he is forced to sit out a year despite having just a trace amount of the banned performance enhancing substance in his body.

Galloway and reserve offensive lineman Zach Giella have maintained they had no knowledge they were taking anything with Ostarine in it.

“He has had to take on another role,” Pearman said Tuesday during Clemson’s 2019 Media Outing at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson. “Sometimes, it is not fair. How do you deal with it? Do you cry over spilt milk? Do you wallow in pity or self-pity? That has not been his style at all.

“He has not necessarily embraced it, but he is learning to deal with it every day and making the best of it.”

Pearman said the day when they learned Galloway would not win his appeal was frustrating. It was like being a parent and wanting to stand up for him and for what is right, but there was nothing they could do about it.

“It did not go his way,” Pearman said. “You can argue until you are blue in the face about the system, whether it was fair or not fair and all you are going to do is sit here and go around and around.

“What could he do about it? You don’t know.”

Pearman said he just let Galloway vent to him and get it out of his system. His goal was just to be there for him.

“At the end of the day, you have a student-athlete who is going though a tough deal. You have to embrace him. You have to love him. You have to let him vent some of that,” Pearman said. “You have to get a plan with him, and he knows you are in the fox hole with him.”