Williams looks forward to Cookout, return to field

Clemson commitment John Williams is anxiously awaiting Dabo Swinney’s annual All In Cookout which will take place on Friday, July 26.

“I’ll be there. Can’t wait,” Williams told The Clemson Insider.

The four-star offensive lineman from Canton (Ga.) Creekview, who has been committed to the Tigers since last September, looks forward to building an even better bond with his fellow Clemson commits at the cookout.

“It’s great!” Williams said. “To be able to bond with my future teammates is a great experience and it only makes me more excited to see what the future holds for us.”

Clemson’s historic 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 nationally, communicates regularly through text message and social media.

The future Tigers have already developed a strong relationship with one another before they even step foot on campus.

“We are very close. We talk pretty much daily,” Williams said. “This group of guys is very special and we all are ready to get to Clemson and show out in big ways.”

The same goes for the relationships between the commits and the coaching staff at Clemson.

“We are all tight,” Williams said. “These are going to be our coaches and mentors for the next five years and we all are eager to get there and learn.”

Clemson will also welcome a few priority targets to campus for the All In Cookout, and Williams is ready to make his pitch for why they should join the Tigers’ 2020 class.

“Clemson is second to none,” Williams said of what his message to the recruits will be. “They have top facilities, the best coaching staff in college football, a culture that creates successful athletes, and a stellar academic program. There is no school in the country that can offer what Clemson does.”

Williams has been recovering from a labrum tear that he suffered — and played through — last season, but he will be full go for the start of his senior season which begins next month.

“I’m looking to dominate the field this season and to keep progressing my skills,” he said. “I’ve faced some adversity this offseason because of my shoulder. But I’m not gonna let it affect how I will play. It has even strengthened my resolve to dominate this season. I’m looking forward to finally be able to get out on the field in pads and play football again.”