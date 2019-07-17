Alabama player: ‘Clemson was not the better team’

Alabama continues to disrespect Clemson. This time it is head coach Nick Saban and his players who are doing it.

During SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban and his players were asked about what happened in their 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and their answers or “excuses” are very similar to reports those in the media have been saying all summer.

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses says the Crimson Tide lost by 28 points, as reported on Twitter by the Athletics Josh Kendall, because they were not prepared and that “Clemson was not the better team.” He also said Georgia was the hardest team he has played in college, not the Tigers.

The Tide has defeated the Bulldogs in each of the last two games they have played, while Clemson has won two of its last three games against Alabama.

Before Moses said they were a better team than Clemson, Saban was making excuses for their loss to the Tigers. The Charleston Post & Courier’s Gene Sapakoff tweeted Saban saying, “it seems like we had a lot of distractions at the end of the year.”