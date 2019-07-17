Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: ACC Football Kickoff

CHARLOTTE — The champs were in town Wednesday for the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte.
Check out Dabo Swinney, Tanner Muse, John Simpson and much more in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.
CHARLOTTE – Even though Dabo Swinney did not come out and say it directly on Wednesday, it is obvious the Clemson head coach is tired of all the SEC bias that has been coming from the media, the state of (…)
CHARLOTTE — Tanner Muse played it cool and took the high road when asked for his response to the comments that were made by Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses about Clemson during SEC Media Days on (…)
CHARLOTTE — On a day when the Atlantic Coast Conference was boasting its new television network, the ACC Football Kickoff became a war of words between Clemson and Alabama on Wednesday. It all started in (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held court for 15 minutes in the final press conference Wednesday at the ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte. Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV: (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney responded to the comments made by Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. Moses told the SEC media that “Clemson was not the better team” in its (…)
CHARLOTTE — The Clemson Insider caught up with John Simpson at the ACC Kickoff and got him to respond to comments from Alabama’s Dylan Moses. Moses said at the SEC media days that Clemson was not the (…)
CHARLOTTE — During SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama, Nick Saban and his players were asked about what happened in their 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. (…)
CHARLOTTE — In addition to bringing fans live coverage of ACC sporting events, the ACC Network, which is set to launch on Aug. 22, will feature several shows that provide viewers with an inside look at (…)
Alabama continues to disrespect Clemson. This time it is head coach Nick Saban and his players who are doing it. During SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban and his players were asked about what (…)
CHARLOTTE — Clemson’s success on the football field played a big role in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s ability to land its own linear network. Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford (…)