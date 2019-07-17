Clemson football shows to help ACCN get going

In addition to bringing fans live coverage of ACC sporting events, the ACC Network, which is set to launch on Aug. 22, will feature several shows that provide viewers with an inside look at the conference and teams in it.

“Really excited to share what we have been working on,” ESPN senior director of programming and acquisitions Stacie McCollum said Wednesday morning during the Commissioner’s Forum at the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte hotel.

“We know that the fans are excited about this, and we are equally excited to share it with them. Live events will be the backbone of this network, but storytelling will be a major tentpole – not only in football, but also across all sports all year long. The programs highlighted today are going to be a testament to that commitment.”

Two of the programs on the ACC Network will feature Clemson football. One of those, which was announced in June, is titled All In: The Clemson Football Family. The series will air Sunday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 28 in primetime. Fans will have an opportunity to go “All In” with a behind-the-scenes look at Dabo Swinney’s program.

The other show featuring Clemson, titled Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers, was announced Wednesday.

“Rounding out our football announcements today is an incredible program recapping Clemson’s national championship win — Greatest Ever: 2018 Clemson Tigers documents the team’s final two wins and the first 15-0 season in modern college football history,” McCollum said.

The ACC Network will come on air at 7 p.m. August 22, with the first show called All ACC.

“This is our studio show of record,” McCollum said. “It will cover all the conference’s 27 varsity sports. The first episode will be a two-hour special edition that will introduce fans to our ACC Network on-air personalities as well as give them a preview of what they can come to expect from this network.”

At 9 p.m. on August 22, the previously announced program The Class that Saved Coach K – an ESPN Films documentary that tells the story of Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and his 1982 recruiting class — will make its debut. Immediately following that, there will be a 30-minute bonus program that takes an inside look at a recent reunion with that class as they reflect on their journey and time spent together.

The next morning at 7 a.m. on August 23, the debut of Mark Packer and Wes Durham’s show, Packer and Durham, will make its debut.

A couple of the other original programs that will air on the ACC Network will feature the Louisville football program and the Bobby Bowden era of Florida State football.

“We’re pleased to share that we will go behind the scenes with Louisville football this offseason leading up into camp,” McCollum said. “The one-hour program will debut on Sunday, September 1, on the eve where the Cardinals take on Notre Dame at home. Continuing with our commitment to storytelling, I can’t think of a better story than that of Coach Bobby Bowden and his legacy at Florida State. We are thrilled to partner with filmmaker John Corry and the legend himself, Coach Bowden, to bring the Bowden dynasty to television audiences everywhere.”

The ACC Network will also continue its relationship with Raycom Sports around a content collaboration titled ACC Traditions. One episode of each institution will document the rich history of traditions and culture across each campus in the conference.