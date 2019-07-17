Tanner Muse reacts to comment from Alabama player ‘Clemson was not the better team’

CHARLOTTE — During SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama, Nick Saban and his players were asked about what happened in their 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses says the Crimson Tide lost by 28 points, as reported on Twitter by The Athletic’s Josh Kendall, because they were not prepared and said that “Clemson was not the better team.” He also said Georgia was the hardest team he has played in college, not the Tigers.

On Wednesday at the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte, The Clemson Insider’s Joanne Bethea asked Clemson safety Tanner Muse for his reaction to the comments from Moses.