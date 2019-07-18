Tech to prepare for Clemson’s offense no differently than anyone else

CHARLOTTE — Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry says preparing for Clemson’s offense in the season opener will not be any different than preparing for anyone else this coming season.

The Yellow Jackets open the 2019 season at Death Valley on Aug. 29, a game that will mark the first football game on the ACC’s new network.

Clemson, the defending national champions, return seven starters on offense, including reigning ACC Player of the Year Travis Etienne at running back and the 2019 ACC Rookie of the Year, Trevor Lawrence at quarterback.

The Tigers also return four seniors on the offensive line and have wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross back, who combined to catch more than 1,900 yards and scored 21 touchdowns in 2018.

“I don’t think you prepare any different than you would going against anybody else,” Curry said. “You treat every game the same. We are focused on us, getting our process down. We practice our process. I think we’re going to be a very good team this year. We’re very confident. If we can just stack days, day after day, I think we’re going to be ready to play.”

Clemson averaged 44.3 points and 527.2 yards per game last season, both Clemson records.