Clemson defensive back to enter name into transfer portal

The Clemson Insider has confirmed Clemson defensive back Kyler McMichael is expected to enter his name into the transfer portal.

We have checked with sources at Clemson that have confirmed McMichael will enter his name into the portal, but we can tell you his name is not in the transfer portal at this time.

According to one source, McMichael has filled out the necessary paperwork to put his name in the transfer portal, but we have been told it takes sometimes 24 business hours for the paperwork to process before the name will show up in the portal. If he filed his paperwork today, which is Friday, then it could be as long as Monday before McMichael’s name officially shows up in the portal.

Another source also confirmed to TCI that McMichael was not at any workouts this week.

With fall camp beginning on Aug. 1, McMichael was listed as the No. 2 guy at boundary corner behind junior A.J. Terrell. He is the third Clemson player to transfer from Clemson since the end of spring practice on April. 6

Soon after Clemson’s spring game, running back Tavien Feaster announced he was leaving the team and put his name into the transfer portal. He has narrowed his search down to Virginia Tech and South Carolina as possible schools he will transfer to once he graduates next month.

Linebacker Shaq Smith also decided to leave Clemson after his graduation in May. He has since transferred to Maryland.

McMichael made two tackles in 101 snaps in 12 games as a true freshman last year. He played 28 snaps and recorded his first tackle in place of an injured Trayvon Mullen against Syracuse in Week 5 of last season. He later added a tackle in 11 snaps at Florida State.