Spiller joins IPTAY’s Board of Directors

IPTAY, the fundraising organization for Clemson University Athletics, welcome a new member to the IPTAY Board of Directors earlier this month.

Beginning July 1, in conjunction with the 2020 fiscal year, former Clemson running back and unanimous All-American, C.J. Spiller joined the IPTAY Board of Directors.

Spiller has been elected to serve an initial two-year term.

Through the public nomination process, IPTAY received a large and diverse pool of candidates through which Spiller was elected. In this most recent nomination cycle, District 1 was the single board position to be filled. District 1 counties include Oconee, Pickens, Anderson, Abbeville and McCormick.

“I am excited about the addition of CJ to the IPTAY Board of Directors” said IPTAY CEO Davis Babb. “I believe that CJ brings immense knowledge and a great perspective to our IPTAY Board of Directors team. I am looking forward to working with CJ in the coming months and years ahead.”

A brief biographical background is provided for new board member, CJ Spiller, below:

CJ Spiller, a former All-American for football and track and field, graduated from Clemson University in December of 2009 with a degree in sociology. Spiller’s storied Clemson career included being named All-ACC and All-American in both football and track & field, 2009 ACC Football Championship Game MVP, 2009 ACC Football Offensive Player of the Year, and 2009 ACC Football Player of the Year. In 2010, Clemson retired Spiller’s #28 in his honor. Spiller was drafted 9thoverall in the 2010 NFL Draft to the Buffalo Bills and went on to play eight seasons in the National Football League.

Today, Spiller resides in Keowee Springs with his fiancée. Spiller has one daughter, Shania (13), who is active in the sports programs at her school. CJ and his fiancée have two dogs, a golden doodle, Zena, and an English bulldog, Kash. During his free time, Spiller enjoys fishing, bowling, spending time with family and traveling the world.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications