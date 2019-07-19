Streeter: 'I’m very pleased with Taisun'

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is very pleased with freshman Taisun Phommachanh. Tuesday at the Clemson Media Kickoff in the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex, Streeter stated, “His improvement from day one of spring to day 15 was drastic. That was very exciting for me to watch.”

Streeter on Taisun Phommachanh

“I’m very pleased with Taisun. Like a lot of freshman when they come in the spring, they have to try and learn the offense on their own before we start spring practice because we aren’t allowed to meet with them until spring ball starts. He was swimming a lot this spring, trying to keep his head above water. He’s trying to learn the offense as fast as possible, which is typical. His improvement from day one of spring to day 15 was drastic. That was very exciting for me to watch.”

Streeter on Trevor Lawrence’s God-given talent

“For him to be in the situations he has been in at a young age, and to maintain that poise is very difficult to do. That’s just a God-given talent that is very, very special. Deshaun (Watson) had the same thing as far as the poise. That is something that is important to have as quarterback.”

Streeter on quarterbacks being the face of the program

“We are very fortunate. We talk about it all the time. As a quarterback you’re the face of the program, and that’s not just being on the field, that’s being off the field. Obviously, Deshaun did an excellent job of that, of doing what he is supposed to do off the field. There were no issues there with him being a team guy. I think Trevor noticed that whenever Deshaun was here. It helps in recruiting. It helps in the fact you get to go sell that to the recruits out there. Trevor has done the same thing. He’s done a great job of not just being a team guy on the field but off the field as well. Everybody on his team respects him a ton and trusts him.”

Streeter on the performance against Alabama in national title game

“It really was a couple weeks after the game that I finally got to sit down and watch the whole version, especially the TV copy. It was really neat to think about all the plays that were called. To think about the explosiveness that we had against Alabama, and young guys making big plays… Everybody talks about the one play Trevor threw to Justyn (Ross) on the corner route and the one-arm catch. Just to watch those compliment each other, whether it be the run game or the pass game, was just so impressive. For me, the neatest thing was to watch the last drive.”

Streeter on goals for the quarterbacks

“There are goals that we set. We set goals for preseason. We set goals throughout the year. One of our times in just the preseason camp all of August, let’s set goals. Each guy writes down their goal, and we talk about it all the time. I want to see progress. I want to see guys really reaching for those goals. We talk about the grind. We talk about embracing the grind. It’s not counting the days, but making the days count. I really believe preseason camp is not all just for football. It’s for a group or a segment or a whole team to just unify or come together, so we talk about a lot of things in our quarterback meetings.”