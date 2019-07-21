4-star DE eyeing return visit to Death Valley

Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam knows he is in a good spot as a prospect in the class of 2021 who has already collected over a dozen Power Five conference scholarship offers.

“I am very pleased on how my recruiting process has been going,” he told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound rising junior hails from Highland Springs High, the same school that produced Clemson starting safety K’Von Wallace.

Gilliam is getting interest from the Tigers, attended the spring game in April and intends to visit Death Valley again this season.

“Clemson should be the next college I want to visit,” he said.

When he was on campus for the Orange & White game, Gilliam had a chance to sit down and spend substantial time with player development coach DeAndre McDaniel, Clemson’s assistant for defensive analysis.

What did the two discuss?

“Basically what about the program and what it entails and what it means to my career if I choose Clemson as a school,” Gilliam said.

Right now, the only visit Gilliam has set on his calendar is a trip to Virginia Tech this coming Saturday on July 27.

Gilliam has an offer from the Hokies to go with offers from schools such as Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, North Carolina, NC State, Duke, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.

According to Gilliam, he is being recruited hardest early on by Virginia Tech, Virginia and West Virginia. He plans to narrow things down to five or 10 schools by the end of his upcoming junior season and said the Tigers would stand “very high in [his] recruitment” if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer.

Gilliam slots in as the 18th-best weak-side defensive end and No. 254 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class according to the 247Sports Composite.