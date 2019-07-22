4-star corner with Clemson connection set to visit

A four-star cornerback in the 2021 class with a connection to Clemson expects to be back on campus this weekend.

Nyland Green of Covington (Ga.) Newton told The Clemson Insider he is slated to visit on Saturday.

“I think I actually come back up to Clemson on the 27th,” he said.

Green picked up an offer from the Tigers after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound rising junior attends Newton High, the same school that produced Clemson redshirt freshman defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies.

“I know him, and Darnell is friends with my older brother,” Green said, “and I think of Darnell as another big brother.”

Green has accrued a total of 22 college offers. His list includes schools such as Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan State.

In a way, the offer from Clemson serves as validation for the Peach State prospect.

“The national champions offered me so I must be doing something right,” he said.

Green plays on both sides of the ball for Newton at cornerback and wide receiver. His personal goals for his upcoming junior season include recording at least six interceptions on defense as well as tallying 400 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns offensively.

The Tigers offered Green as a corner after he worked out at the position at camp.

“I think I’m a dawg because playing corner you have to be a dawg on the island by yourself,” Green said, describing his game on the gridiron. “It’s serious business over there, and when the ball is thrown over, it has to be mine and no one else’s.”

Green checks in as the No. 20 prospect from Georgia, No. 18 corner and No. 248 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.