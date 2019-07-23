2021 QB ‘looking forward’ to visiting Clemson this week

Clemson will have to expand its recruiting board at quarterback for the 2021 class, as both of the signal-callers the Tigers have offered to date – Eli Stowers and Drake Maye – are now off the market. Stowers committed to Texas A&M on July 2 before Maye pledged to Alabama last week.

One rising junior quarterback garnering substantial interest from Clemson is Colten Gauthier of Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound gunslinger told The Clemson Insider that he is scheduled to unofficially visit Clemson for the first time on Thursday of this week. He will be accompanied by his parents as well as his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

“I will be there around 2:30,” Gauthier said. “Driving up after my practice.”

Clemson coaches visited Gauthier’s school on two separate occasions during the spring evaluation period. The Tigers wanted him to throw at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, but he was not able to attend camp due to a planned family event.

According to Gauthier, the Tigers have been communicating with his head coach – former longtime Indianapolis Colts center and six-time Pro Bowler Jeff Saturday – for a while.

Gauthier was invited to visit Clemson by quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter and expects to be on campus for five to six hours Thursday.

“I have heard a lot about the culture and the coaching staff,” he said. “As you know the program itself is top notch. I am really looking forward to seeing the facilities and meeting the coaches and starting to build a relationship with them. The offense that Clemson runs is the same offense I will be running this year. So, I have been watching a lot of film on them.”

Well over a dozen schools have extended offers to Gauthier, including Georgia Tech, Miami, Duke, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Syracuse, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Gauthier told TCI that “getting an offer from Clemson would be a huge honor and privilege” for him.

As a sophomore last season, Gauthier threw for 2,185 yards with 21 passing touchdowns en route to first-team all-region honors.

“I am a gunslinger type,” he said, describing his skillset. “Ball is out quick. I have a big arm and can make all the throws from anywhere on the field. I run just enough to keep the defense honest. I am pretty mobile. I have worked real hard this offseason in the film room working on pre-snap reads.”

Gauthier says he plans to visit Clemson for a game this season as well. He has a loose timeframe for when he wants to commit.

“It could be as soon as this fall and as late as the end of May next year,” he said. “Every offer that I have received is a privilege. I want to make sure I am 100 percent.”