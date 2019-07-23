Clemson in great spot with 5-star corner

Clemson remains in a great spot with Miami (Fla.) Palmetto five-star cornerback Corey Collier after offering him recently.

Collier confirmed to The Clemson Insider this week that the Tigers are still his leader at this stage of his recruitment.

“Yessir. No. 1,” he said.

Collier, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound rising junior, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 prospect from Florida, No. 1 cornerback nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in the country for the 2021 recruiting class.

Clemson extended an offer to Collier early last month, joining schools such as Miami, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan and Notre Dame on his list.

Collier says he does not have any visits scheduled at this time, but that Clemson is one of the schools he wants to get back to during the 2019 college football season.

“Clemson is most definitely one of them,” he said.

Collier made a visit to Clemson on June 7, after which he received the offer from the Tigers. While on campus, he had a chance to briefly meet head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I met him for like a minute or two because he had to get on a private jet to go do something,” Collier said.

Collier is a big fan of the program Swinney has built and feels he would fit right in at Clemson.

“I love how he changed the whole organization around and his swag as a head football coach,” Collier said. “I love it, it fits me.”

Looking ahead, Collier has a plan for when he will narrow down his list of over 30 college offers.

“After this season I’ll be bringing out my top 10,” he said.

There is a long way to go before Collier makes his decision and it will be a battle for his commitment. The Tigers still have plenty of work to do, but they’ve made a big early impression and set themselves up to be a strong contender for the long run. Getting him back on campus this season would only help Clemson’s cause.