Parks pitching Clemson to 4-star OL teammate

Clemson has some valuable additional help when it comes to recruiting class of 2021 four-star offensive lineman Jager Burton.

Burton is teammates with 2020 Tiger offensive line commit Walker Parks at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky., and Parks has been making his pitch for Clemson to Burton.

“He has stated that he wants me to come with him and how awesome that would be,” Burton told The Clemson Insider, “but he hasn’t put any pressure on me. He talks a lot about how great the atmosphere is and how Christ-centered the staff is.”

Burton and Parks have a very close relationship dating back to their childhood days.

“Me and Walker have been best friends since we were around five and we still are,” Burton said.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Burton picked up an offer from the Tigers following his impressive three-day performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Florida State gave Burton his latest offer on Monday.

“Florida State has been one of my dream schools since I was little so it’s really awesome to finally get that offer,” he said.

Other programs that have offered Burton include Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, Duke, Louisville, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.

Burton plans to visit at least a couple of schools on game-days this season, including Clemson in September.

“As of now the next time I’ll be back is for the Clemson vs. Texas A&M (game),” he said.

According to Burton, he hopes to have his recruitment wrapped up before he plays his final season of high school football in 2020.

“I would love to make my decision before my senior season,” he said, “and I’m planning on narrowing things down throughout this season when visiting games and things like that.”

Where do the Tigers stand at this stage of the process?

“I would say Clemson is definitely one of my top schools,” Burton said.