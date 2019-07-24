Tucker ‘very excited’ for All In Cookout

Most of Clemson’s class of 2020 commitments will make their way to campus Friday for Dabo Swinney’s annual All In Cookout, including Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker.

“I’m very excited,” Tucker said of his anticipation for the cookout. “Ready to spend time with my guys and talk with the coaches.”

Tucker (6-5, 305) will be accompanied to the cookout by his mother and father. Both of his parents have been to Clemson three or four times in the past.

“They love coach Swinney and the Clemson staff,” Tucker said. “Definitely a great program to be a part of to help you be at the next level.”

Along with the Tiger commits and their families, several of Clemson’s top 2020 targets are set to attend the cookout.

What will Tucker’s pitch to the recruits be as to why they should join him and the other future Tigers in the 2020 class?

“Just tell them about Clemson in general and what type of bond we have,” he said. “Just trying to gain a good friendship with the new people and keep bonding with them in the future.”

Tucker, who gave his verbal pledge to Clemson in March, continues to communicate regularly with the coaching staff as he draws closer to the start of his college career next year.

“Just keeping up with each other and how we are doing, and just letting us know how the team got better and what our goals are for this year,” Tucker said of what he’s been hearing from the coaches. “You know just keeping me informed.”

Tucker is ranked as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which slots him as the No. 6 offensive guard and No. 201 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He is ranked as high as the No. 129 overall player in the nation by ESPN.