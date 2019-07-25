Tigers at the ‘top of the list’ for 4-star LB

After picking up an offer from Clemson at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, class of 2021 four-star linebacker Power Echols is planning to return to campus at some point for a more comprehensive visit.

“Trying to make sure I do come back to Clemson for sure,” he told The Clemson Insider recently.

“What I hope to get in my next visit to Clemson is a better, more in-depth understanding of Clemson University and who they are.”

Echols, who attends Vance High School in Charlotte, N.C., is high on the Tigers based on what he knows about them.

“They’re an amazing program that does it the right way and gives the glory to God at the end of the day,” he said.

Swinney, Brent Venables and the Clemson coaching staff as a whole have made a great impression on Echols, the nation’s No. 6 inside linebacker in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

“They are amazing coaches that know how to work hard and win the right way,” Echols said.

Echols earned an offer from Clemson after showcasing his talent at camp, and knows he is fortunate to have the opportunity to play for Venables, one of the best defensive coordinators in the country if not the best.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “A true blessing.”

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Echols describes himself as “a sideline to sideline backer with great speed and a motor.” Along with Clemson, he possesses offers from Auburn, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia and Wake Forest.

The Tigers have established themselves as the team to beat in the early going of his recruitment.

“They are top of the list right now,” he said.

Echols, the son of former Michigan State defensive back Brian Echols, is ranked as the No. 198 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite.