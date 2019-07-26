Another player leaves Clemson

Clemson pitcher Justin Wrobleski is leaving the baseball program.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed the lefty is leaving the Clemson program and will transfer to a junior college in Florida.

Wrobleski is transferring to the State College of Florida, which is located outside of Sarasota, Florida. It was first reported on Twitter by the State College of Florida.

The sophomore had a tough freshman season for the Clemson Tigers last spring. He pitched in 10 games, including three starts, but struggled with a 10.38 ERA in 13 total innings. He was 0-2 and opponents hit .314 off of him.

After his early season struggles, the Clemson coaches shut him down. He last pitched on April 26 at Georgia Tech.

Wrobleski was drafted by Seattle in the 36th round of the 2018 Major League Draft. He came to Clemson as the No. 10 preseason prospect in the ACC by Perfect Game and Baseball America.