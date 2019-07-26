Parks believes Clemson will sell itself at All In Cookout

The day of the annual All In Cookout has finally arrived.

Clemson’s signature summer recruiting event is set to take place Friday evening, and four-star Tiger offensive line commit Walker Parks is pumped up for it.

“I’ve very excited!” he told The Clemson Insider in advance of the cookout. “Bringing a lot of important people with me. It’s gonna be great.”

The All In Cookout is a gathering centered around family and fellowship, and Parks will have plenty of the former with him.

“My parents, both sets of my grandparents, my brother and his girlfriend, and I’m trying to see if my girlfriend can get off work and come,” he said.

Most of the other commits in Clemson’s 2020 class will be in attendance as well, along with a select group of the Tigers’ priority targets in the current cycle.

Parks believes Clemson will sell itself to the uncommitted recruits that are present for the cookout, and that a recruiting pitch won’t really be necessary.

“I’m really looking forward to going back and being with the guys,” he said. “I honestly don’t think we need to recruit hard. The targets there will see the atmosphere we have and it will be an easy decision.”

The 2020 class is a tight-knit group, and their bond will continue to grow at the All In Cookout tonight.

“We are all like best friends, so it’s pretty strong,” Parks said.

Parks, who committed to Clemson last October, is ranked among the nation’s top 100 prospects in the 2020 class by all the major recruiting services. He checks in as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 53 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.