Williams discusses ‘perfect visit’ to Clemson for All In Cookout

Top Clemson receiver target E.J. Williams visited Clemson for the annual All In Cookout on Friday evening and loved every minute of the Tigers’ signature summer recruiting event.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout told The Clemson Insider that it was a “perfect visit.”

“I’m not even gonna lie, everything was standing out to me even though I’ve been there so much,” Williams said when asked what stood out about the cookout. “But if I had to choose I’d say when Coach Swinney was talking to all the recruits at the end.”

Williams was joined at the cookout by most of Clemson’s class of 2020 commitments as well as a few other uncommitted targets, including five-star defensive end Jordan Burch and five-star linebacker Justin Flowe.

“I feel like they had a lot of fun,” Williams said.

“I could tell Flowe was really getting into the home run derby,” he added laughing.

Like Flowe and Burch, Williams was able to spend plenty of quality personal time with Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s staff at the cookout.

What did E.J. hear from Dabo?

“He was happy to see all of us and he told me he believes I can do great things at Clemson and he hopes to see one year of me and (Justyn) Ross on the field together,” said Williams, who was teammates with Ross at Central High School.

Williams remains set to announce his commitment decision on Aug. 24, the day his late father passed away. He has taken official visits to Tennessee, LSU and Auburn. Clemson doesn’t host official visits in the summer per Swinney’s policy, but the All In Cookout was essentially that for Williams.

Williams says he can see himself playing for the Tigers and has thought about what it would be like to be a part of Clemson’s historic 2020 recruiting class.

“It would be a great class to be a part of and it’s not just great athletes,” he said. “All of them are great people so it would be really good.”