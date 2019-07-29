Williams: ‘The cookout was a blast’

Among the more than a dozen Clemson commits that attended the All In Cookout on Friday evening was four-star offensive lineman John Williams (pictured third from right) of Canton (Ga.) Creekview.

“It was awesome,” Williams told TCI. “I really enjoy the time I get with my future teammates, and the cookout was a blast.”

This year’s version of the annual All In Cookout, Clemson’s signature summer recruiting event, featured a Wiffle Ball home run derby, dodgeball tournament and karaoke contest as well as plenty of finger lickin’ food.

So what was the highlight of the shindig for Williams?

“I always enjoy some competition, so the games we played were awesome,” he said. “But the photoshoot was stellar and the commits all had a blast.”

The same can be said for the uncommitted targets that were at the cookout, a small group which included five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, five-star tight end Arik Gilbert and four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams.

“They loved it,” Williams said. “It was an amazing day.”

One prospect that came to the cookout uncommitted, receiver Ajou Ajou, left the cookout as Clemson’s newest commit.

“I am ecstatic that Ajou committed,” Williams said. “Clemson only recruits the best players, the best talent and the best people. Ajou is a perfect fit.”

All in all, Williams could not have had a better time than he did at the All In Cookout, having fun and bonding with his future teammates in the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class.

“We had fun and just let loose,” he said. “It was awesome.”