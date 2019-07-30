Mayes sees ’20 class come closer at All In Cookout

One of the highly regarded O-line commits in Clemson’s top-ranked 2020 recruiting class, Mitchell Mayes of Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road made his way to campus on Friday for the All In Cookout.

“I loved the visit!” Mayes told TCI. “Bonding with all the prospects and recruiting to the uncommitted guys through tons of fun games and activities was great.”

Which game did Mayes have the most fun with?

“I really enjoyed the ‘Name That Tune’ game that my offensive line group did pretty well in,” he said.

Clemson’s All In Cookout is all about building relationships between the commits, the coaching staff and the uncommitted targets on hand.

In regard to the latter, Mayes said he spent the most time with five-star linebacker Justin Flowe, four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams and five-star tight end Arik Gilbert.

“I thought they all had a great time bonding with the other commits and growing a stronger interest with the Tigers,” Mayes said.

Mayes and his fellow commits did all they could to make Flowe feel right at home during the cookout.

“I feel we are in a great position with him,” Mayes said, “and the commits and coaches tried our best to show him this is home.”

The commits that attended the cookout were able to bond on a more personal level and made memories they won’t soon forget.

“We were already close, but with this past weekend, our relationships are only getting better,” Mayes said.

Clemson’s staff can’t wait to get Mayes, and the rest of what is currently ranked as the country’s No. 1 recruiting class, on campus in 2020.

“They are excited about what this class can be and what I can contribute,” he said.

Mayes is rated as a five-star prospect by ESPN, which touts him as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 13 overall player in the country, while he is ranked as the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 152 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.

Mayes committed to the Tigers back in March, choosing the defending national champs over offers from Auburn, Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Florida State and Penn State among others.