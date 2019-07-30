Top prospect recaps visit to Clemson

Talented in-state kicker prospect Will Fowler from Spartanburg (S.C.) High School visited Clemson on Tuesday with his mother.

Fowler was given a tour of the facilities by Clemson assistant for special teams analysis & research development Brandon McCombs and also spent time with senior special teams assistant Bill Spiers.

“I traveled to Clemson with my mom to move my brother in for his last year in Clemson to get his masters in computer science,” Fowler told The Clemson Insider. “After we were finished with moving him in, we thought it would be a good idea to see the coaches and experience Clemson again, so we went to the facility and got Coach McCombs to show us around and have a great conversation with us.

“I was absolutely blown away by the facilities, especially the training rooms, indoor field, and the locker room. I spent time with Coach McCombs and Coach Spiers, and they were saying how they loved having me there and that they were ready for me to come back for a few games in the fall, and the feeling is definitely mutual. Clemson’s family vibe is a big pulling factor for me.”

Fowler, a rising junior in the class of 2021, has a big leg and was able to showcase his kicking prowess at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June in front of special teams coordinator Danny Pearman as well as Swinney himself.

“I kicked during camp this summer and I really showed out,” Fowler said. “I have a field goal range of up to 60 yards and I get great height on my ball. I can kick off 75 yards with about four seconds of hang time as well. Coach McCombs let me kick in front of Coach Swinney and Coach Pearman in Death Valley while all the campers were out eating. I really impressed the coaches there and got to meet Coach Swinney for the first time. We haven’t discussed about any offer, but I am hopeful, as Clemson is definitely an amazing place to go for football and to get a quality education to help me when football ends.”

Swinney spoke with Fowler following his camp performance and let him know the Tigers are interested. Fowler had a conversation with Jeff Scott, his area recruiter, as well.

“Coach Swinney had a long talk with me and my mom at the end of camp saying how I kicked very well in front of him and that they’re looking at me for the program,” Fowler said. “I also talked with Coach Scott, who is the recruiter for my area, and have established a relationship with him too.”

Along with Clemson, Fowler says he is getting interest from Wake Forest, NC State and Tennessee. In addition to Tuesday’s visit and the camp visit, Fowler also visited Clemson for the spring game in April.