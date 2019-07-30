Venables feels his linebackers are undervalued

Brent Venables thinks this year’s linebacking group is being undervalued.

He was a little unsettled a few weeks back when the Clemson Athletic Communications department released a depth chart in the 2019 media guide that he did not agree with. According to Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebacker’s coach, the depth chart showed players that were not in the right position and a lack of depth at linebacker.

“We have depth,” Venables said. “We have guys that can run and hit, think and have instincts. And they have toughness. I really like this group. I think it has strong leadership.

“There are guys that have played a lot of winning football for us … Chad Smith, Isaiah Simmons, James Skalski and Baylon Spector.”

Venables also spoke about redshirt freshman Mike Jones and Jake Venables, as well as the group of true freshmen that came in this summer.

“I feel really good about their size, their athletic ability, speed, instincts, they are going to have to help us,” he said. “A year from now, we are going to lose two-thirds of that starting group again, so between this year’s recruiting class and the 2020 recruiting class, it is going to be critical for us to build our defense for the future.”

Despite the fact the Tigers are having to replace two starters in Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph, as well as key reserve backers in Jalen Williams, J.D. and Judah Davis and Shaq Smith, Venables likes where they are from an experience and a depth standpoint.

“This is a group of guys I feel really good about. I spend no time wondering if this is the best we have had or things like that,” he said. “You understand where your strengths are and try to play to those strengths and try to protect your weaknesses.

“You help guys grow up and really strain them and find out what they are capable of and develop them. I like the group of guys that we have, though.”

Clemson will begin fall practices on Friday at the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

Clemson’s depth chart at linebacker according to Venables:

WILL: Chad Smith, Baylon Spector, Mike Jones, LaVonta Bentley, Keith Maguire

MIKE: James Skalski, Jake Venables, Kane Patterson, Keith Maguire

SAM: Isaiah Simmons, Mike Jones, Keith Maguire

Note: Regan Upshaw and Bryton Constantin are coming off injuries