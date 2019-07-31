RecruitCast: Returns from the All In Cookout

Clemson’s biggest recruiting event of the summer was once again a big success.

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Gavin Oliver discuss the returns from this year’s All In Cookout in this edition of RecruitCast.

