Scott excited to see how much Ladson, Ngata have improved

Jeff Scott can’t wait to start practice on Friday. Who can blame him?

Scott, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers’ coach, has perhaps the most overall combined talent of any position coach at Clemson. Not only does he have All-ACC and All-American caliber players in Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross coming back, but he also welcomes to of the top wide receivers in the country from the 2019 recruiting class in Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata.

He also has veteran players like Diondre Overton, Cornell Powell, T.J. Chase back, as well as the next Hunter Renfrow quite possibly in freshman Brannon Spector.

It helps Scott and Clemson even more that Ladson, Ngata and Spector all enrolled at Clemson in January and participated in spring drills.

Ladson and Ngata both shined in the spring game, which has the Scott and the rest of the Clemson coaches excited about how they might be able to help the Tigers this coming season.

“For Frank and Joe to be able to come in January was very beneficial for them to be able to learn,” Scott said.

However, as Scott pointed out by using Ross’ situation last year, success comes in different forms. It all based on how well the players or individuals take to coaching and how much they are willing to put into it.

“Look back to last year. Justyn Ross came in the summer and he was able to have a huge impact his freshman year,” the Clemson coach said. “It also took him a couple of weeks before he could go out and be counted on as an everyday player.

“It is our job as coaches to give them the information and teach and present it in a way they can learn it. They have to do their part as well. Really, I am thrilled with all three of those freshmen … Joe, Frank and Brannon that came in this spring. They did a great job. They picked it up very well. I think they did a great job this summer and I will be excited to see where they are when we get back on the field.”

Clemson gets back on the field Friday when camp kicks off behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.