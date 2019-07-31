Tigers make big impression on 4-star ATH

Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson visited Clemson for the first time on Tuesday, just a few weeks after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the top class of 2021 prospect about his experience on campus.

Henderson (5-11, 190) told TCI that he “loved” the visit and described it as “special.”

“They’re different from everyone else in so many ways,” he said of the Tigers. “I love how they bond together and with the coaches.”

Henderson arrived to Clemson around noon Tuesday. There for several hours, he was able to tour the campus and facilities and spend time with a lot of the defensive coaching staff including safeties coach Mickey Conn and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“They were telling me how I’m very important to them and how well I could fit into their program,” he said.

According to Henderson, Venables made a great impression on him.

“He’s a great guy,” Henderson said. “Definitely would love to play for him.”

Henderson, a two-way star for Hopewell High School, is being recruited by various schools as a defensive back, running back or both.

Clemson views him as a versatile DB and dispensed an offer to him on July 8. Along with the Tigers, he has stockpiled offers from schools such as Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Notre Dame, Virginia, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma and numerous others.

Henderson is in no hurry to render his decision and doesn’t plan to commit until around this time next year, but says that Clemson has staying power as one of the top contenders in his recruitment following an impressive visit.

“Tigers are definitely going to be one of my top choices when the time comes,” he said.

In his first two seasons at Hopewell High, Henderson has racked up 146 total tackles to go with six sacks and five interceptions. As a sophomore last year, he tallied 500 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

Henderson was named a first-team all-state performer as a defensive back following last season and earned first-team all-region honors on both offense and defense as well.