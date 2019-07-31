What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including a discussion of if a Gamecock commit’s dad was taking a shot at Clemson, ranking the ACC coaches and a discussion of favorite Clemson traditions.

Also, Watson gets a nice roster bonus and ESPN’s Trevor Matich discusses the difference between Clemson and Alabama.

Trending on TCI:

Is Gamecock commit’s dad taking a shot at Clemson?

Jordan Burch looks good in purple

Rank the ACC Coaches

Man I wish this had happened

Nice Roster bonus for Watson

What stands out to ESPN’s Trevor Matich about Clemson, Bama

Can’t wait to see these guys in the backfield of the opponent

What is your favorite Clemson tradition?

Join the conversation. If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.