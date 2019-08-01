CampCast: Clemson camp preview

Football

2 hours ago

By: and |

The champs hit the practice field for the first time Friday afternoon.  There are plenty of questions that will be answered over the next few weeks as the Tigers start what they hope is another perfect season.

Robert and Will preview camp and discuss some of the things to watch when Clemson opens camp on Friday.

